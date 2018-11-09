Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 743.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,045,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329,583 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,908,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 896,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 434,848 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,259,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,740,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 394,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $15.55 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

