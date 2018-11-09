Kyber Network (KNC) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00006133 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, GOPAX, DragonEX and OKEx. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $52.51 million and $2.91 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00149206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00249058 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $656.37 or 0.10282067 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network’s total supply is 215,625,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,132,697 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Neraex, Coinrail, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Coinone, Poloniex, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Zebpay, Cryptopia, CPDAX, ABCC, DEx.top, Gate.io, COSS, GOPAX, Huobi, Liqui, Coinnest, OTCBTC, IDEX, Bithumb, Tidex, DragonEX and TDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

