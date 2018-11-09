Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Director Kerrii B. Anderson Sells 3,700 Shares

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,905.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:LH opened at $171.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $147.70 and a 1-year high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $51,776,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

