Lafargeholcim (LHN) Given a CHF 55 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 55 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 47 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 47.30 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 64.60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 51.03.

Shares of VTX:LHN opened at CHF 53.20 on Friday. Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

