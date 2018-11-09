Laith Hermiz Sells 3,500 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) COO Laith Hermiz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,689. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.08. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.97 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 44.17%. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Agree Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price objective on Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price objective on Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Laith Hermiz Sells 3,500 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/laith-hermiz-sells-3500-shares-of-agree-realty-co-adc-stock.html.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 481 properties, located in 44 states and containing approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.