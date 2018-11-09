Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Issues Earnings Results

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 155,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.27. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

In other Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit news, insider Matthew P. Carbone bought 14,000 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. bought 8,100 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $111,699.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,148.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,848 shares of company stock valued at $332,872 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 49,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,330,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 579.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

