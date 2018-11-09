Lazydays (LAZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th.

LAZY stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 32,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lazydays has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $11.66.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $162.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Lazydays will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director B. Luke Weil sold 27,541 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $222,255.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth $1,984,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth $134,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

