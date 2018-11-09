LBRY Credits Price Hits $0.0498 on Top Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $62,208.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00149443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00248917 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.98 or 0.10257805 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 574,617,550 coins and its circulating supply is 204,717,546 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

