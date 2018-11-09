LCNB (LCNB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.60

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $224.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in LCNB by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LCNB by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in LCNB by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LCNB by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LCNB by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

