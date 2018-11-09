LEG Immobilien (LEG) Given a €104.00 Price Target at equinet

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €104.00 ($120.93) price target by equities researchers at equinet in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €98.10 ($114.07) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €107.84 ($125.39).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €101.40 ($117.91) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

