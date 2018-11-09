LGL Group (LGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter.

Shares of LGL stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. LGL Group has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LGL Group stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.97% of LGL Group worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of LGL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

