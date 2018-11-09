Liberty Global (LBTYA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%.

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.59. Liberty Global has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $39.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. HSBC set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.55.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 46,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

