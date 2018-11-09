Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LILAK. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Latin America from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,323. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $166,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $10,740,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $3,258,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth $16,603,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

