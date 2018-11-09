Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.50. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,011,010.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter valued at $3,244,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the third quarter valued at $782,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter valued at $6,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

