Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 28.77%.

NASDAQ:LTRPA traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/liberty-tripadvisor-holdings-inc-series-a-ltrpa-announces-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-25-eps.html.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.