Linde (LIN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Praxair, Inc. was the first company in the United States to produce oxygen from air using a cryogenic process and continues to be a technological innovator in the industrial gases industry. Praxair’s primary products in its industrial gases business are atmospheric gases (oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases) and process gases (carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene). The company also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company’s surface technologies segment, operated through Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders. Praxair serves a diverse group of industries including healthcare, petroleum refining, manufacturing, food, beverage carbonation, fiber-optics, steel making, aerospace, chemicals and water treatment. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.50.

NYSE LIN traded down $3.99 on Tuesday, reaching $161.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,847. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Linde has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $166.85.

About Linde

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

