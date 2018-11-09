Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,748,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,649,000 after purchasing an additional 502,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,912,000 after purchasing an additional 206,232 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,232,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,150,000 after purchasing an additional 104,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 32.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,705,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,707,000 after purchasing an additional 419,731 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stephens upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Philip Knisely bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.14 per share, for a total transaction of $222,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

