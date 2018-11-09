Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 59,055 American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,055 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NYSE AEO opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $964.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $422,615.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

