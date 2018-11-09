Livent (LTHM) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Livent in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Livent in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

LTHM stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

