LivePerson (LPSN) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $248-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.53 million.LivePerson also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.01-0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -350.92 and a beta of 1.27. LivePerson has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $27.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $32,470.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,689.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $38,922.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,990.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,304. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

