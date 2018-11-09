LivePerson (LPSN) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.9-65.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.08 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.05-0.07 EPS.

LPSN stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 77,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,460. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.92 and a beta of 1.27. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $68,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,145.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $32,470.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,854 shares of company stock worth $1,105,304. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “LivePerson (LPSN) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/liveperson-lpsn-releases-q4-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.