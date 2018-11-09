Loews Co. (L) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) – Investment analysts at Langen Mcalenn dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Loews in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. 13,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $109,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 402.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 1,286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Loews by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Loews by 385.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

