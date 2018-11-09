Lok’n Store Group Plc (LOK) Insider Sells £82,400 in Stock

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Simon Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Lok’n Store Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.38), for a total transaction of £82,400 ($107,670.19).
LON LOK opened at GBX 427.50 ($5.59) on Friday. Lok’n Store Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 489 ($6.39).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Lok’n Store Group’s previous dividend of $3.33. This represents a yield of 1.88%.
Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a research note on Monday, October 29th.
Lok’n Store Group Company Profile
Lok'nStore Group plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.
