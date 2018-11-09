Lok’n Store Group Plc (LOK) Insider Sells £82,400 in Stock

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Simon Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Lok’n Store Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.38), for a total transaction of £82,400 ($107,670.19).

LON LOK opened at GBX 427.50 ($5.59) on Friday. Lok’n Store Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 489 ($6.39).

Get Lok'n Store Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Lok’n Store Group’s previous dividend of $3.33. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/lokn-store-group-plc-lok-insider-sells-82400-in-stock.html.

Lok’n Store Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'n Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'n Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.