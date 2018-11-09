Macquarie Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK)

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

TALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 116.38 ($1.52).

LON:TALK traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 121.40 ($1.59). 1,679,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

