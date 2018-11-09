Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report $59.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.18 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $55.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $233.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.76 million to $234.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $252.22 million, with estimates ranging from $239.78 million to $259.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.19 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 95.77% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Main Street Capital by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 642,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 74,861 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 413,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 37,454 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 114.3% during the second quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 10.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 275,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 182,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.83. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.91%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

