Main Street Research LLC Takes $14.23 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 185,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,227,000. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 147,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

In related news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,004 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

