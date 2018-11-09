Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) insider Simcor Canada Holdings Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00.

Simcor Canada Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Manitex Capital alerts:

On Thursday, November 8th, Simcor Canada Holdings Inc. purchased 38,000 shares of Manitex Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$8,740.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Simcor Canada Holdings Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of Manitex Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$9,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Simcor Canada Holdings Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of Manitex Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$1,300.00.

Manitex Capital stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.23. 43,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,413. Manitex Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX) Insider Simcor Canada Holdings Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/manitex-capital-inc-mnx-insider-simcor-canada-holdings-inc-buys-50000-shares.html.

Manitex Capital Company Profile

Manitex Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Valeo Pharma Inc, acquires and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily in Canada. It operates through Investments and Pharmaceutical segments. The company sells its products through wholesalers and retail pharmacy chains, as well as through hospitals and other groups.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Manitex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.