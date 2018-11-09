Manulife Financial (MFC) Posts Earnings Results

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. 121,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,550. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

