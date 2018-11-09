Manulife Financial’s (MFC) “In-Line” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Sunday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Desjardins cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore set a C$26.00 price target on Manulife Financial and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$22.33 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$19.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.77.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$13.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.88000008254367 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, insider Lynda Sullivan sold 5,754 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.14, for a total transaction of C$138,901.56. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 18,129 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.14, for a total value of C$437,634.06. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,883 shares of company stock worth $1,111,136.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

