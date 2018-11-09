Marathon Oil (MRO) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.36.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 880,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,812,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $2,427,619.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 394,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,632.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.