Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Sold by Comerica Securities Inc.

Comerica Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 154,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 149,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 125,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 214,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

MPC opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

