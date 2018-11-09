Marc Benioff Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $704,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $675,550.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $689,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $685,850.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $676,900.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $1,376,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $687,850.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,421,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $716,600.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $1,427,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $141.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $98.68 and a 12-month high of $161.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

