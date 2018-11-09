Marc Katz Sells 7,500 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) CFO Marc Katz sold 7,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $1,297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,641,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Marc Katz sold 7,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,164,375.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Marc Katz sold 7,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $1,293,450.00.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $173.62 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $177.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 606.69% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,680,000 after acquiring an additional 979,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,007,000 after acquiring an additional 199,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,392,000 after acquiring an additional 319,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,061,000 after acquiring an additional 114,908 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Burlington Stores to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

WARNING: “Marc Katz Sells 7,500 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/marc-katz-sells-7500-shares-of-burlington-stores-inc-burl-stock.html.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.