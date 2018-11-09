Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Major Shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L Sells 24,648 Shares

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 24,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $892,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,186,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,733,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Phoenix Investments Holdings L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 5th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 50,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $1,741,000.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 100,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 52,204 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,850,631.80.

On Friday, September 7th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 4,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $141,760.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 36,904 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $1,307,139.68.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 29,502 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,073,577.78.

On Thursday, August 30th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 11,534 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $419,722.26.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 45,085 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $1,647,405.90.

On Friday, August 17th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 42,929 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,625,291.94.

On Monday, August 20th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 109,458 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $4,153,931.10.

NYSE:MMI traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,807. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1,029.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 50.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

