Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $80.91

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.91 and last traded at $79.47, with a volume of 21960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.34). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

