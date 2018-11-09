Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.22

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.22 and last traded at $87.78, with a volume of 33805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $6,825,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,673,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,788,000 after buying an additional 1,073,174 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,869,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,809,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,748,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,917,000 after purchasing an additional 945,494 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,669,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,668,000 after purchasing an additional 106,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

