Masonite International (DOOR) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOOR. ValuEngine downgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Masonite International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $64.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Masonite International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.14.

DOOR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.28. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.88 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Lorch sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $878,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $298,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,261.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 69.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 773.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 62.4% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 206,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth $4,670,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

