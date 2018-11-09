Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TV. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,355,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,478,000 after buying an additional 97,433 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 20.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,513,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,637,000 after buying an additional 420,718 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 72.7% during the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,136,000 after buying an additional 602,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,494,000 after buying an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 238.2% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 416,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 293,280 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TV. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.85 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Grupo Televisa SAB from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa SAB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

