Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $1.69 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.
Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.38). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.
