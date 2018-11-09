Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $3.55 Million Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 574,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $728,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

MUFG stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/massachusetts-financial-services-co-ma-takes-3-55-million-position-in-mitsubishi-ufj-financial-group-inc-mufg.html.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.