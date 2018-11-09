Matthew A. Troka Sells 6,139 Shares of CDW (CDW) Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Matthew A. Troka sold 6,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $535,382.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,948.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.02. CDW has a 52 week low of $65.59 and a 52 week high of $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,171,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $6,258,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/matthew-a-troka-sells-6139-shares-of-cdw-cdw-stock.html.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.