MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the health services provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

MAXIMUS has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. MAXIMUS has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MAXIMUS to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MMS opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $597.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.91 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 44,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,859,689.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,476 shares in the company, valued at $32,071,005.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $397,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,284. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/maximus-inc-mms-announces-dividend-increase-0-25-per-share.html.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.