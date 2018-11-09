Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) Receives $58.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MZOR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mazor Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Mazor Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,416,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Mazor Robotics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 506,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 83,387 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Mazor Robotics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 278,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Mazor Robotics by 1,358.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 45,278 shares during the period. 21.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MZOR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,490. Mazor Robotics has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 1.32.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

