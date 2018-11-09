Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 18,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 13.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.93.

NYSE MCD opened at $185.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $146.84 and a twelve month high of $186.04.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.66%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

