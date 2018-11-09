McKesson Co. (MCK) Holdings Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.7% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 83.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 71,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,735,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,214,000 after acquiring an additional 207,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $117.19 and a 52-week high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $53.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.26.

In other McKesson news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

