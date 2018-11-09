Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $172.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medallion Financial stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Medallion Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

