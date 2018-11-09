Medical Properties Trust, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – KeyCorp increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 124.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,625,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,128,000 after acquiring an additional 399,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $1,493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,965 shares in the company, valued at $14,391,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $175,212.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,581.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,812 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

