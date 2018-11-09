Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Medical Transcription Billing updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,952. Medical Transcription Billing has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a PE ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Transcription Billing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, General Counsel Shruti H. Patel sold 12,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $56,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,755 shares of company stock valued at $177,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medical Transcription Billing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Medical Transcription Billing as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

