Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 275,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179,040 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

MDT stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $100.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $4,523,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,274.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,818,353. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/medtronic-plc-mdt-shares-bought-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.