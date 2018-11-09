Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $842,000 in Cable One Inc (CABO) Stock

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cable One by 44.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth $221,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter worth $226,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $205,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $872.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.26. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $597.40 and a 12 month high of $924.31.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.14). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 30.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.30, for a total transaction of $211,912.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABO. ValuEngine raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $860.00 price objective on shares of Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $838.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

